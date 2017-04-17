Rue21 closing Hannibal location

Rue21 announced over the weekend on Facebook it will close down some stores, and Hannibal is on the list.

The Hannibal location in the Huck Finn Shopping Center was opened in 2013. Employees at the Hannibal store said a closing date had not been determined.

As for the store in the Quincy Mall, the Rue21 website shows that location will remain open. The site shows the company currently has 1,194 stores across the country.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.