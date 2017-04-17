Rue21 closing Hannibal location - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rue21 closing Hannibal location

Posted:
Rue21 logo Rue21 logo
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Rue21 announced over the weekend on Facebook it will close down some stores, and Hannibal is on the list.

The Hannibal location in the Huck Finn Shopping Center was opened in 2013. Employees at the Hannibal store said a closing date had not been determined.

As for the store in the Quincy Mall, the Rue21 website shows that location will remain open. The site shows the company currently has 1,194 stores across the country.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.