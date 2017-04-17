Truck hits child on bicycle in Palmyra

A child riding a bicycle Monday afternoon was injured when getting hit by a truck in Palmyra, Missouri, according to Palmyra Police.

Officer Justin Tyler said the accident happened at the intersection of West Church Street and South Spring Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. He said the kid rode the bicycle through a stop sign and was struck by the truck.

Tyler said the child was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

No citations were issued, according to Tyler.