Truck hits child on bicycle in Palmyra

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A child riding a bicycle Monday afternoon was injured when getting hit by a truck in Palmyra, Missouri, according to Palmyra Police.

Officer Justin Tyler said the accident happened at the intersection of West Church Street and South Spring Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. He said the kid rode the bicycle through a stop sign and was struck by the truck.

Tyler said the child was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. 

No citations were issued, according to Tyler. 

