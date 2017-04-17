Fire erupts in Crop Production Services building in Quincy

Smoke could be seen from miles away.

Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to Crop Production Services in Quincy for a structure fire.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 4:59 p.m. The business is located at 5014 Gardner Expressway.

It appeared one building was on fire and smoke was billowing from the structure. The smoke could be seen from miles away.

Tri-Township Fire was the responding fire department. Fire officials have not released information on the incident.