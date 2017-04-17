Inside look at Lee County Health Department needs

A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching. This year taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.More >>
The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching. This year taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.More >>
The dates are set and everything is ready to go for an all-inclusive playground in Lee County.More >>
The dates are set and everything is ready to go for an all-inclusive playground in Lee County.More >>
Only a few weeks into spring and there have been several motorcycle wrecks on the roads. Authorities say more bikes will be out as temperatures warm up and they say both drivers and riders need to do their part to stay safe.More >>
Only a few weeks into spring and there have been several motorcycle wrecks on the roads. Authorities say more bikes will be out as temperatures warm up and they say both drivers and riders need to do their part to stay safe.More >>
An Easter tradition in Quincy continued Sunday as many families went out for brunch on Easter.More >>
An Easter tradition in Quincy continued Sunday as many families went out for brunch on Easter.More >>
Illinois State police said two drivers are recovering from injuries Sunday after a they collided in McDonough County in the morning.More >>
Illinois State police said two drivers are recovering from injuries Sunday after a they collided in McDonough County in the morning.More >>
Graduation is almost here for many high school seniors and one local community is raising money to give students a safe place to celebrate their big day. .More >>
Graduation is almost here for many high school seniors and one local community is raising money to give students a safe place to celebrate their big day. .More >>
Veterans were not forgotten Easter weekend. American Legion Post 37 and the Auxiliary held a ham dinner fundraiser.More >>
Veterans were not forgotten Easter weekend. American Legion Post 37 and the Auxiliary held a ham dinner fundraiser.More >>