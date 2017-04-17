Inside look at Lee County Health Department needs

There's a special election in Lee County in just over two weeks on May 2.

One of the issues on the ballot will let Lee County voters decide if they want to pay more in taxes to build a new health department in Montrose, Iowa.

Right now, space is a big issue in the current health department building in Fort Madison.

If voters approve a $2.6 million bond referendum, they can move to a new location which will improve services for residents in the county.

Employees have been working side by side, there is a lack of storage space, and little to no handicap accessibility. These have all been an issue for the Lee County Health Department.

"It gets to the point where I don't have enough space to put the materials," Emily Biddenstadt, Community Outreach Coordinator said. "I like to have this stuff right where I can see it."

The current location is a two story, 6,700 square foot building in Fort Madison on Avenue H. The new location will be a 12,391 square foot, one story building next to the county jail in Montrose, Iowa.

"We have out grown that space in terms of space for staff and storage," Administrator Julie Schilling said. "We are not able to expand or rent more space in this building at this time."

The department has 19 programs that serve families and seniors. They want to bring in 16 more but just can't do it at the current space.

The new building will help fill the needs of the people in the county while serving four others in the surrounding area.

"We provide some great services for Lee County but we could do so much more if we had a more effective work area," Biddenstadt said.

The department said the building needs thousands of dollars in renovations and that's having a big impact on serving people. Staff members have said there is a rising need in the county.

"They might see the stairs and turn away," Biddenstadt said. "They might have to give us an extra call to set up an appointment for us to come out. We will do that, but if we had the capabilities, we would be able to serve more people."

There will be a forum in the community center in Donnellson, Iowa this Thursday at 7 p.m.

Officials said you can see the plans and designs and ask questions about the new building.