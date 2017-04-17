Early voting begins in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Early voting begins in Lee County

Posted:
People voting early at north Lee County building in Fort Madison. People voting early at north Lee County building in Fort Madison.
Sample ballot at the office. Sample ballot at the office.
Voting here signs in Fort Madison. Voting here signs in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Early voting is now underway in Iowa. County auditor Denise Fraise says the office sent out 325 absentee ballots already.

You need to register by April 28 to get an absentee ballot mailed to your home in order to vote early.

Fraise says low turnout is normal during a special election. 

"So we've never had an election like this in the past where there is a question and a race on it so it was kind of difficult to judge how many ballots to order, we were at a loss for that," Fraise said. 

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at your normal polling location. 

