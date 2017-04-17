QPS holds town hall meeting for funding issue

Superintendents said that the funding formula needs to be updated.

Local school districts said on Monday that they'd had enough of the funding issues in the state of Illinois.

"Children can't wait anymore. Our stakeholders can't wait anymore." Galesburg Superintendent Ralph Grimm said. "Many of our communities can't wait anymore, because of the importance that the school district is in those local communities."

Quincy Public Schools hosted a town hall meeting with the goal of raising awareness on funding issues. Superintendent Roy Webb said that it's time the state paid its share.

"Our local taxpayers, I mean they've stepped up to the plate." Webb said. "You know the $89-million referendum and all they've done for us, what we need to do is for the state to be as dependable as those local dollars."

Southeastern Superintendent Todd Fox added that the state hasn't provided funding payments for things like transportation and special education. The dollar amount the state owes districts like his, has continued to rise.

"The state of Illinois owes us over $400,000 from three payments that we should have." Fox said. "You get four total. We should have three by now. We have zero."

Fox added that its time for a new funding formula. One that will create an even playing field for every student, and not just those in a wealthy area.

"Our young people are actually being used as political pawns, and education guinea pigs." Fox said. "Whether it be finances, or assessments, or any other part of education, it's time we said no more."

The bill for a new funding formula has made it out of committee, but it has yet to be voted on in the house.