C-SE sprinters speed toward state meet

To the sprinters on the Central-Southeastern track and field team time is precious and therefore cannot be wasted. However, the four members of the girls 4x100 meter relay haven't let time get the best of them, yet. In fact, they've already recorded one of the state's top times in Class 1A.



But in last year's state meet the foursome of Lauren Gille, Zakila Wiskirchen, Alivia Lantz and Lauren Glick qualified for the fastest heat only to fail to make it out of the prelims.



"The athletes are so much better at state than what we're used to seeing," said Glick, a junior.



"If I mention the 4x100 at (last year's) state, they get some pretty mean looks on their faces and they want to get after it," said C-SE girls coach Mike Bickerman.



Now, the fast foursome is looking to make it back to the state meet and out of prelims to prove it belongs.



"I have kids that play volleyball, play basketball and play all those other team sports so when they get a chance to be a team they really thrive on it," said Bickerman.



"At state we really bonded, we got closer together and we're just really tight and a family this year and our hand offs have gotten so much better than last year's," Glick says.



With state aspirations of her own, the relay's second leg, Zakila Wiskirchen, is out to qualify for her sixth straight Illinois state meet, dating back to her sixth grade year. The junior is well on her way, too, with nine straight wins in the 100 and 200 meter events.



"I'm coming back this year and I want to at least get top three," said Wiskirchen.



"It's pretty awesome because most people can't even say they've been once and for me to go from sixth grade to junior year, every year, I'm pretty lucky."



With her personal goals at the Class 1A state meet still to achieve, Wiskirchen has buckled down on the track.



"I've coached (Zakila) since she was a freshman and she has really matured each year," Bickerman says.



"She has gotten to taken this seriously and having to run."



















now they're out to prove they belong.