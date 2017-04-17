City to replace several Quincy Transit Lines buses

Quincy's Transit Lines serves thousands of residents a week, many of them vulnerable, but some of the buses those people count on desperately need to be replaced.

Officials want to replace 14 buses before they can't be used anymore. Those buses help the disabled and elderly get to places like their doctor's appointments and the grocery store. The city hopes the state can help in replacing the buses. Quincy City Council approved applying for a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to buy new buses.

"These buses are going to, at some point, become undriveable," Transit Line director Marty Stegeman said. "They're going to become unsafe to operate. It's at that point that I hope we don't reach that point prior to the new buses coming in."

Stegeman says the buses they're worried about may only last another year. He's concerned that no state budget may mean fewer buses available through the grant.

He says the department won't get much notice before the vehicles come in, but if that happens, he doesn't expect them to hit the streets until early next year.

Also at city council, Aldermen approved spending nearly $21,000 to fix portions of the roof at the Quincy Regional Training Facility. Officials say since firefighters practice battling fires at that facility on a regular basis, the roof is starting to rust.

Aldermen also approved removing the outside driving lanes on Bonansinga Drive so instead of 4 lanes, the road will be two lanes. The outside lanes will now be used for parking during big events.