Monday's Area Scores - April 17

**High School Baseball**
New Berlin: 5
Quincy High: 1
Ben Schroeder: RBI single
SH-Griffin: 5
QND: 0
Liberty: 9
Illini West: 4
Southeastern: 0
Central: 10
Lane Marlow: No-hitter
Macomb: 0
United Township: 7
Bushnell/WP: 1
West Hancock: 12
(5 Innings)
Nathan Cameron: CG 4-hitter, 3 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 1
Pittsfield: 6
Korbyn Personett: 3 hits, RBI
Western: 2
Unity: 9
Brodie Dunker: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Athens: 6
Rushville/Industry: 12
Andrew Malcomson: 3 RBI's
Boonville: 3
Hannibal: 4
Gabe Worthington: Walk-off single
Schuyler County: 5
Clark County: 8
Zeb Riney: go-ahead 3-run HR
Palmyra: 4
Hallsville: 0
Jacob Kroeger/Caden Power: combined 4-hitter
South Shelby: 1
Monroe City: 11
Highland: 5
Louisiana: 0
Isaac Brown: WP
Macon: 2
Bowling Green: 1
(8 Innings)
Atlanta: 0
Scotland County: 12
Aaron Buford: 2-2, HR
Brashear: 7
Marion County: 8
Geordan Brimson: Walk-off single
**High School Soccer**
-- GIRLS
Beardstown: 0
QND: 12
McKenzie Foley/Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals
Taylor Keck/Bre Kurk: scored first Varsity goals
Lady Raiders: (10-0-1)
SH-Griffin: 2
Quincy High: 0
Blue Devils: (5-5-3)
Hannibal: 1
Kirksville: 0
Shelby Stine: goal
Samantha Zielinski: shutout
Lady Pirates: (10-4, 6-1)
Fort Madison: 4
Mount Pleasant: 3
(Overtime)
Taylor Shannan: Hat trick
-- BOYS
Mount Pleasant: 6
Fort Madison: 0
**High School Softball**
Liberty: 0
Quincy High: 11
Roni Wingerter/Kennady Fleer: HR's
QND: 17
Brown County: 12
Carolyn Dickerman: 3-4, 4 RBI's
Illini West: 17
South Fulton: 0
(5 Innings)
Daytona Dooley: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Central: 11
Triopia: 0
Katlyn Genenbacher: 2 HR's
Havana: 1
Macomb: 7
Pittsfield: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 7
(Game 1)
Jordan Brite: CG 2-hitter, 2 RBI's
Pittsfield: 9
Griggsville-Perry: 4
(Game 2)
Kennedy Merryman: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Carrollton: 2
Beardstown: 4
(8 Innings)
Alyssa Dour: Walk-off 3-run HR
**High School Track and Field**
(Illini West Invitational/Fuzz Berges Relays)
-- Clark County (girls) and Illini West (boys) win team titles
-- Multiple Event Winners
Maggie Marable (Pittsfield): High Jump/Triple Jump
Ellie Lamb (Rushville/Industry): Shot Put/Discus
Maya Stovall (Macomb): 800M/1600M
James Gwartney (Pittsfield): 400M/Long Jump
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 1600M/3200M
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Palmyra (304) wins Centralia Invitational
Top Panthers: Noah Wilson (74, 2nd)
Laithan Sublette (74, 3rd)
Lane Hammond (74, 4th)
-- Hannibal (336) finished in 6th place at Helias Invitational
Top Pirate: Connor Bogue (79, 10th)
**College Baseball**
HLGU JV: 2
John Wood: 12
Zak Whalin: HR, 2 RBI's
