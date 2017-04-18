JWCC truck driver training course begins next month

Job seekers looking for a good paying job with workers in demand, may be interested in an upcoming training program at John Wood Community College.

Next month, JWCC begins it's Truck Driver Training Program.

The JWCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches students using the industry's standard equipment during training. Courses are also certified by the Professional Truck Driver Institute.

Phil Steinkamp, lead instructor for the program, said that one benefit of the industry is the availability of jobs.

"With the driver shortage that's out there today all the local companies, national companies have jobs available," he said.

Steinkamp also said truck drivers are paid a good salary for comparatively little time in school.

"Its a great career, two months of training, eight weeks of training and you could be earning $50,000 a year," Steinkamp added. "I just think its a great way to get started."



The next JWCC Truck Driver Training Program class starts Monday, May 8 at the Workforce Development Center. Classes meet Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for seven weeks plus a one week pre-session.

