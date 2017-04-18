Monroe County man arrested on sodomy charges

Authorities said a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman said Larry D. Isgrig was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hoffman said the arrest came after an investigation into a report of an ongoing relationship with a child under 17. He said Isgrig was arrested within hours of an interview with the victim.

Authorities said a residence was searched and evidence related to the investigation was collected, including marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hoffman said Isgrig was being held in the Randolph County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.