LaHarpe man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Michael E. Diercks, 18, was charged with four counts of burglary from auto and possession of stolen property. He said the burglaries happened in the Bushnell, Illinois, area in the overnight hours of April 15.

VanBrooker said stolen fishing equipment was found during the investigation.

Authorities said more arrests were possible.