LaHarpe man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LaHarpe man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

Posted:
Diercks Diercks
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Michael E. Diercks, 18, was charged with four counts of burglary from auto and possession of stolen property. He said the burglaries happened in the Bushnell, Illinois, area in the overnight hours of April 15.

VanBrooker said stolen fishing equipment was found during the investigation. 

Authorities said more arrests were possible.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.