Man dies after tractor, SUV crash in Lee County

A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually abusing his step-daughter, according to the Marion County Prosecutor.More >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
A Fort Madison man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of two men at a bar last year, according to court records.More >>
A juvenile and Canton, Missouri, man were arrested overnight after a short chase in Keokuk, according to Keokuk Asst. Police Chief Jay Whitaker.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested over the weekend on multiple drug charges, according to police.More >>
