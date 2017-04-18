Man dies after tractor, SUV crash in Lee County

A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said the victim was Steven Wilson, 62, of Donnellson, Iowa. He said Wilson had multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on US 218, between County Road J56 and County Road J38. The sheriff's office said Wilson was northbound on US 218 when another vehicle struck the tractor he was driving.

Weber said the driver of the other vehicle was Caleb Hathaway, 19, of Kahoka, Missouri. Weber said Hathaway was cited for driving too close.