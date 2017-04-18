A Tri-State county rebuilds a month after tornado tears through

Randy Hillard looks on to where his new house will be.

Six weeks ago, a tornado ripped through northeast Missouri causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

That twister left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage and one family without a home.

The Hillard's house was destroyed after a tornado hit their house in early March. Now, the family has torn it down to rebuild.

"A lot of clean up and everything," homeowner Randy Hillard said. "That's all went well and had a lot of help with it. Our concrete contractor got started right away. He's about to get finished up and then we'll start putting the house up."

Randy Hillard was out of state for work when the storm hit. He says he may never forget when his wife Susan and son Coltin called him from their bathroom as the tornado ripped through.

"The next thing I know she's saying there's a tornado coming," Hillard said.

Then, 40 minutes after the call was disconnected.

"I finally got a hold of somebody and let me know that everybody was all right," Hillard said. "I got on the road and headed home to help clean up the mess."

Hillard said the roof was separated from the house, resulting in them tearing the house down. They decided to build right on top of the old foundation because they couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

"I grew up on this farm and it's home, so we decided that we were just going to build back where we was," Hillard added.

The new house will be bigger and this time, they are adding in a storm shelter off the garage.

"We lived here for 21 years with the original stuff, so we're going to change things up and hopefully last us out," Hillard said.

Hillard said they're living in a neighbor's house until the house is built, and he said without friends and family, they don't know what they would've done..

"It was amazing what the community pulls together and does for you," Hillard said.



.