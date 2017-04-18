Boil order issued in Clark County

Local school districts said on Monday that they'd had enough of the funding issues in the state of Illinois.More >>
There's a special election in Lee County in just over two weeks on May 2. One of the issues on the ballot will let Lee County voters decide if they want to pay more in taxes to build a new health department in Montrose, Iowa.More >>
The Kirlin's Hallmark location in downtown Quincy will close permanently later this month.More >>
Rue21 announced over the weekend on Facebook it will close down some stores, and Hannibal is on the list.More >>
A child riding a bicycle Monday afternoon was injured when getting hit by a truck in Palmyra, Missouri, according to Palmyra Police.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually abusing his step-daughter, according to the Marion County Prosecutor.More >>
Iowans are asking GOP lawmakers to reconsider proposed budget cuts they say would be devastating for the state's farmers, students and most vulnerable citizens.More >>
Thousands of Christians in the Tri-States started their day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday. The congregation at Holy Trinity United Church of Christ held a special Easter service.More >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching. This year taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.More >>
