Boil order issued in Clark County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued Tuesday for some residents in Clark County, Missouri.

Officials said crews had to repair a line along Highway Y. They said at 11:23 a.m. that users along and around that area should boil water for the next 48 hours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.