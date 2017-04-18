City of Fort Madison waiting before making a move on Amtrak - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City of Fort Madison waiting before making a move on Amtrak

Posted:
Amtrak station in Fort Madison. Amtrak station in Fort Madison.
Fort Madison Amtrak sign. Fort Madison Amtrak sign.
Santa Fe Depot where the new platform would go. Santa Fe Depot where the new platform would go.
Tracks in Fort Madison. Tracks in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Plans to move the Amtrak station in Fort Madison are in limbo because of issues on the state and federal levels.

The city is planning to put up 25 percent of the $1.2 million needed to upgrade the Santa Fe Depot in town into an Amtrak Platform.

The state is picking up the rest of the tab, but right now the lack of a state budget in Iowa and proposed cuts by the trump administration have city officials worried that the project could unravel.

That's why they want to make sure taxpayers don't get stuck holding the bag.

"We are going to do what we can on our part but at the same time we have to be responsible," City Manager David Varley said. "We can't spend tax money on this or the funds we have unless we have a good assurance that it's going to forward and stay in." 

The city says this is the only stop in Iowa on the line between Chicago and Los Angeles and losing the service would have a negative impact on more than just Fort Madison.

Right now, there's no timeline on when the project could move forward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.