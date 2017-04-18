City of Fort Madison waiting before making a move on Amtrak

Santa Fe Depot where the new platform would go.

Plans to move the Amtrak station in Fort Madison are in limbo because of issues on the state and federal levels.

The city is planning to put up 25 percent of the $1.2 million needed to upgrade the Santa Fe Depot in town into an Amtrak Platform.

The state is picking up the rest of the tab, but right now the lack of a state budget in Iowa and proposed cuts by the trump administration have city officials worried that the project could unravel.

That's why they want to make sure taxpayers don't get stuck holding the bag.

"We are going to do what we can on our part but at the same time we have to be responsible," City Manager David Varley said. "We can't spend tax money on this or the funds we have unless we have a good assurance that it's going to forward and stay in."

The city says this is the only stop in Iowa on the line between Chicago and Los Angeles and losing the service would have a negative impact on more than just Fort Madison.

Right now, there's no timeline on when the project could move forward.