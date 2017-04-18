Heavenly Homer: QND's Haley pays tribute to brother in grand fashion

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Almost a decade apart in age and hundreds of miles from each other Quincy Notre Dame junior Zach and brother Tim Haley still kept in touch several times a week.



"He moved away a couple of years ago but we were always close," Zach said.



"I'd text him after every single game, after every (wrestling) match, (and) after every run. He would always help me with my sports."



Unfortunately the text messages won't be exchanged any more.



Suddenly last Thursday, Tim died in DuQuoin, Illinois at the age of 26.



"It's definitely been tough," Zach indicated. "With it being so sudden I think that's the hardest part."



Two days after Tim's death, Zach was back on the diamond in Springfield.



He stepped to the plate in the fourth inning of the night-cap against St. Joseph-Ogden with the bases loaded and zero career home runs.



"I saw it go over (the wall) and I thought I was going to just fall to the ground right there," Zach said after hitting a grand slam.



"But I knew Timothy was helping me stay tall and helping me get around the rest of the bases. That was a gift from God and him. The wind was blowing out all day and (Tim) was blowing it out. That's for sure."



To make the moment even more surreal Zach says the brothers talked a day before Tim's life ended.



Tim, a former three-sport standout at QND and collegiate baseball player, told Zach his moment in the baseball spotlight was coming soon.



"We were talking the other day how I've been struggling with hitting. He (told) me you need to do this, you need to do that. And he told me one these games you're going to go 3-for-4 with two doubles," Zach said.



"And Saturday that's what happened."



Zach first career home run helped lift the Raiders to a 14-1 victory.



He says the best part was rounding third base and seeing his supportive teammates waiting to celebrate at home plate.