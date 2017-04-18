Local trail beautified thanks to grant money

A local trail now has a new look thanks to the help of students and volunteers. They finished the first phase of the PORT project last week, planting just over 60 new trees along the walking trail near Bluff Road.

Alliant Energy donated $10,000 to the PORT project.

Port Trail leaders said five different species are now next to the trail to provide shade for those who use it.

"You'll notice that the flowering ornamentals are starting to bud out and look pretty and the white pines are substantial size and will add a little color during the winter," PORT committee member Larry Smith said. "But it added a lot to the edge of the trail and defined the trail for us."

The group hopes to start work on Phase Two this year which would connect the current trail to the Baxter Sports Complex on 48th Street.