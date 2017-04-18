Lee County announces World Record for flower planting

Family and friends taking pictures in front of the flowers.

Lee County is now in the record books for planting the most flower bulbs simultaneously.

Last year on October 18th, more than 1,463 people planted 8,000 tulips in 28 minutes.

Tuesday, most of the flowers have bloomed and more are expected in a few weeks.

Officials said Guinness World Records confirmed the record a few months ago and this is a big accomplishment for Lee County.

"As more colors came in, more people came in," Tom Buckley of the Lee County Conservation said. "As I have said I couple of times, I think it is something that the county has to be real proud about."

"Just seeing that validation and excitement that what they planted in October did come up and we did break the World Record," Dana Millard with the Lee County Economic Development Group said.

The old record was 851 people set back in 2014 by a group from London, England.