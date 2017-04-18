Lee County announces World Record for flower planting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County announces World Record for flower planting

Posted:
Grow Lee World Record Certificate Grow Lee World Record Certificate
Tulips blooming on the conservation center front yard. Tulips blooming on the conservation center front yard.
Family and friends taking pictures in front of the flowers. Family and friends taking pictures in front of the flowers.
Close up on the white tulips. Close up on the white tulips.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Lee County is now in the record books for planting the most flower bulbs simultaneously.

Last year on October 18th, more than 1,463 people planted 8,000 tulips in 28 minutes.

Tuesday, most of the flowers have bloomed and more are expected in a few weeks.

Officials said Guinness World Records confirmed the record a few months ago and this is a big accomplishment for Lee County. 

"As more colors came in, more people came in," Tom Buckley of the Lee County Conservation said. "As I have said I couple of times, I think it is something that the county has to be real proud about." 

"Just seeing that validation and excitement that what they planted in October did come up and we did break the World Record," Dana Millard with the Lee County Economic Development Group said.  

The old record was 851 people set back in 2014 by a group from London, England. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.