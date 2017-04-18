Local man honored with community service award

A Quincy man was honored Tuesday for all of the work he does to give back to the community.

Jeff Spear is this year's winner of the Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award which is handed out by the Rotary Club of Quincy and the United Way. Organizers say Spear was the overwhelming choice for the award because of his 40 year commitment to community service.

Spear says it's an honor to be mentioned alongside Mr. Quincy.

"I was taught early on that if you're going to live in a community, then you should help make that community a better place. So that's kind of what I've done with all the things that I've been involved with," said Spear.

The award was created in 1998 by the United Way and Rotary to recognize community service, and was named after Bonansinga, who was the first winner.