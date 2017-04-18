Voters show up to the polls for runoff election

Officials say few voters turn up at the polls for special elections.

The city of Hannibal is footing a big bill for a small election. After very low voter turnout two weeks ago, a special election for the fifth ward city council seat took place on Tuesday.

Only 332 people voted for fifth ward councilman in the April 4th election, and residents are afraid that might happen again.

"I'm just afraid a lot of people won't come out to vote because we are only voting on one item,” said voter Jean Graham.

That was the overall feeling as people returned to the polls to vote for a councilman again, this time in a special runoff election. Officials said they are only expecting about 150 people to show up to the polls.

"A lot of people think they already voted on April 4th,” said Valerie Dornberger, Marion County Clerk. “They just aren't going to take the time to come out today and vote when they already voted for the same council race."

The way the charter is written, if no candidate gets a majority of the total votes cast, the two candidates with the most votes will be opposing candidates in a special runoff election. But that poses some problems for the city.

"The city of Hannibal general revenue will be responsible for paying for this election,” said Angelica Zerbonia, Hannibal City Clerk. “It is not something we budget for. We don't normally budget for these things because it is special circumstances."

It's estimated the runoff election could cost the city around $4,000 to $5,000.

Another problem officials are dealing with is time constraints.

"When we have a runoff period, it's not long enough for us to have absentee balloting taken care of and get our election notices out,” said Dornberger.

Residents said they just want the process to be over so someone can get back to the real problem, fixing the city.

"There's a lot of roads that need to be fixed. Without your vote for the person that you want, we can't complain,” said Graham.

The last time there was a run off election in Hannibal was in 2010. As of right now, the city says there are no plans to change the charter to avoid these problems in the future.