Hannibal LaGrange University expands campus to Jefferson City

Hannibal LaGrange University is pushing for more adults to finish school and get their degree. The university is opening another campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.

They will be offering the Advance Adult Degree Completion program in the city starting in fall. Degrees offered include Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Applied Science in business management, criminal justice, and Christian ministry.

School administrators said this will give more people the opportunity to go back to college.

“It will allow adults to complete a degree that, for many of them, has been a dream all their life." Hannibal LaGrange University ADVANCE Program Director Marc Hurt said. "Many people had to stop college in early years and they didn't have a method to go back now they do,”

The university will be holding an informational meeting about the new programs May 16th at 6 p.m. in the Missouri Baptist Convention building in Jefferson City.