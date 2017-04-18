Hannibal LaGrange University expands campus to Jefferson City

A boil order was issued Tuesday for some residents in Clark County, Missouri.More >>
Police say the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.More >>
Early voting is now underway in Iowa. County auditor Denise Fraise says the office sent out 325 absentee ballots already.More >>
Job seekers looking for a good paying job with workers in demand, may be interested in an upcoming training program at John Wood Community College.More >>
Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to Crop Production Services near Quincy for a structure fire.More >>
Quincy's Transit Line serves thousands of residents a week, many of them vulnerable, but some of the buses those people count on desperately need to be replaced.More >>
