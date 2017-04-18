Quincy High soccer sends three to the collegiate ranks

The Quincy High School boys soccer program is sending three of its seniors to the collegiate ranks. Drew Chisholm, Dalton Gilbert and JD Sohn all signed their national letters of intent Tuesday morning.



After beginning his senior season uncommitted to any program, Sohn was all too happy to make his commitment to Maryville University official.



"It was honestly great. It took a bunch of stress off my shoulders because I have been stressing out about it for the longest time," he said.



"Now that I've signed and I know where I'm going, I know what I have to do next year to play. It's just a bunch of weight off my shoulders."



Meanwhile, Gilbert and Chisholm will continue the Blue Devil pipeline to Millikin. Both pledged to play four more years together.



"We've been friends since third grade or second grade all the way from (Quincy) United so it's a great thing and I never thought it would be possible," said Gilbert.



As it turns out the ink on the roommate agreement was dry even before the ink of letter of intent.



"Knowing that I was going to get to go with one of my best friends, Dalton Gilbert, we've played together since we were five or six years old, knowing that I was going to get to room with him it made it a lot easier of a decision,"said Chisholm.



Senior defender Kyle Roberts also attended the signing, however, Roberts won't continue his soccer career in order to work on his degree at John Wood.





