Welch wins Hannibal's 5th Ward in runoff election

After a special runoff election Tuesday, Colin Welch defeated challenger Gordon Ipson to become Hannibal's new 5th Ward councilman, according to unofficial election results from the Marion County Clerk's office.



Low turnout was expected in Tuesday's race, with less than 10 percent casting ballots. Marion County Deputy Clerk Carrie Dryden says 162 ballots were cast in Marion County. Of those, Welch took 104 votes and challenger Gordon Ipson won 58 votes.



Ralls County voters cast 15 ballots with 12 votes for Welch and 3 for Ipson.



Two weeks ago, Colin Welch had more votes than Gordon Ipson, but neither candidate met the 50 percent plus one threshold to win the election.

That triggered Tuesday's runoff, which cost the city of Hannibal between $4,000 and $5,000.

