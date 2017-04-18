Welch wins Hannibal's 5th Ward in runoff election

A Quincy man was honored Tuesday for all of the work he does to give back to the community.More >>
After a special runoff election Tuesday, Colin Welch defeated challenger Gordon Ipson to become Hannibal's new 5th Ward councilman, according to unofficial election results from the Marion County Clerk's office.
Hannibal LaGrange University is pushing for more adults to finish school and get their degree. The university is opening another campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.More >>
The city of Hannibal is footing a big bill for a small election. After very low voter turnout two weeks ago, a special election for the fifth ward city council seat took place on Tuesday.More >>
Six weeks ago, a tornado ripped through northeast Missouri causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. That twister left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage and one family without a home.More >>
Plans to move the Amtrak station in Fort Madison are in limbo tonight because of issues on the state and federal level.More >>
A local trail now has a new look thanks to the help of students and volunteers.More >>
Lee County is now in the record books for planting the most flower bulbs simultaneously.More >>
A boil order was issued Tuesday for some residents in Clark County, Missouri.More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
