Lee County calls for safer driving amidst planting season

Paula Ellis said that it's hard for farmers to see some of the cars that come up on them.

Farming equipment has been on the roads in Lee County.

The death of a Lee County farmer in an ag equipment accident has both law enforcement and local farmers stressing the importance of driving safely around farm vehicles.



"I've been passed very quickly going on the road, and you've just always got to watch out, because I can't always see very good behind me," Lee County farmer Paula Ellis said on Tuesday.

She said driving with farm equipment can be a dangerous endeavor.

"Just one of these smaller anhydrous tanks is 8,000 pounds." Ellis said. "While our pickup truck can pull those, it takes a lot to stop that much weight going down the road. There's no brakes on those tanks."

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber added that due to the high risks, drivers should be extra careful when approaching slow-moving equipment.

"People just need to slow down." Weber said. "I mean these folks are doing their job. They're farmers, I understand that their equipment doesn't go highway speeds, but they still have to get from point A to point B."

Weber also urged people to follow the speed limit. His deputies look for those who ignore that warning, because it can be the difference between life and death.

"Everybody seems to think 65 (miles per hour) means 75," Weber said. "Well that's not the case here lately. My deputies are out writing citations. People need to slow down. 65 means 65."

After court fees, and a surcharge, the cost of a ticket for driving too closely will cost $195.