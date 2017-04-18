Man arrested for home invasion in Liberty, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported in press release that John A. Martineau, 52, of Liberty was arrested at his home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear what specifically led to his arrest, but Martineau is currently in the Adams County Jail with no bond, facing a slew of charges. They include home invasion, aggravated battery, and driving while his license was revoked.

