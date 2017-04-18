Hannibal council approves more money to demolish rundown homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal council approves more money to demolish rundown homes

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
House with boarded up windows is condemned by the city. House with boarded up windows is condemned by the city.
A home in Hannibal has a condemn notice on the door. A home in Hannibal has a condemn notice on the door.
Roof of home in poor condition. Roof of home in poor condition.
Close up look shows part of the roof collapsed. Close up look shows part of the roof collapsed.
Another home shows siding missing with roof in bad shape. Another home shows siding missing with roof in bad shape.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Rundown homes are scattered across Hannibal and city officials want them gone.

Hannibal City Council approved an additional $39,000 to demolish seven homes. City manager Jeff LaGarce says they budgeted more money for demolitions this year, but it took more money than anticipated to get rid of some of them.

He says cities shouldn't have to tear down homes, but it's necessary. LaGarce said the city didn't want to wait until the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st, to get some of these homes done.

Demolition could begin on some of them later this week or next week.

