Hannibal council approves more money to demolish rundown homes

House with boarded up windows is condemned by the city.

Rundown homes are scattered across Hannibal and city officials want them gone.

Hannibal City Council approved an additional $39,000 to demolish seven homes. City manager Jeff LaGarce says they budgeted more money for demolitions this year, but it took more money than anticipated to get rid of some of them.

He says cities shouldn't have to tear down homes, but it's necessary. LaGarce said the city didn't want to wait until the next fiscal year, which starts July 1st, to get some of these homes done.

Demolition could begin on some of them later this week or next week.