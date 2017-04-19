Tuesday's Area Scores - April 18

**High School Baseball**
Hannibal: 13
Mexico: 12
Gabe Worthington: GW RBI
Scot Roberts: 3 hits, HR, 4 RBI's
Highland: 2
Palmyra: 5
Jacob Kroeger: 2-4, HR
Knox County: 16
South Shelby: 5
Hayden Miller/Nik Edwards: 3-5, HR each
Macon: 8
Monroe City: 3
Macomb: 11
West Hancock: 12
(8 Innings)
Kolton Johnson: Walk-off HR
Will Fox: 7 RBI's
Unity: 8
Illini West: 7
Brennan Begeman: GW RBI triple in 7th
Brodie Dunker: 2-run HR in 7th to tie game
Monmouth-Roseville: 4
Central: 6
Devon Buss: go-ahead 2-run HR
Keaton Heinecke: 3-3, RBI
Pittsfield: 23
Pleasant Hill: 8
Jon Moore: 3 hits, 6 RBI's
Triopia: 1
Brown County: 2
Tanner Sussenbach: WP, 6.2 IP, 9 K's (RBI)
Rushville/Industry: 8
Bushnell/WP: 6
Andrew Malcomson: 2 RBI's
Brussels: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 20
**College Baseball**
SIU-Edwardsville: 4
Western Illinois: 21
Drue Galassi: 5-5, 2 HR's (both grand slams), 10 RBI's, 5 runs -- two grand slams and 10 RBI's are single-game program records
Leathernecks: (12-22)
Quincy: 5
Lewis: 16
(Game 1)
Dominic Miles: HR, 3 RBI's
Quincy: 7
Lewis: 8
(Game 2)
Jake Walters/Troy Wehde: HR's
Hawks: (23-14)
Evangel: 3
Culver-Stockton: 4
(Game 1)
Robin Felix: GW RBI single in 8th
Evangel: 15
Culver-Stockton: 8
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (22-21, 12-12)
JWCC: 8
HLGU JV: 0
Trevor Nierman: WP
Trail Blazers: (12-18)
**High School Track and Field**
-- Unity Invitational
GIRLS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Liberty: 139
2) Highland: 111
3) West Hancock: 77
4) Unity: 55.5
5) Central: 36
*Multiple Event Winners*
Kaela Wellman (Liberty): 1600M/High Jump
Kristen Wieneke (Pleasant Hill): Long Jump/Triple Jump
BOYS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Liberty: 143
2) Highland: 109
3) West Hancock: 84
4) Unity: 72
5) Payson: 46
*Multiple Event Winners*
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus
Cory Miller (Unity): High Jump/Triple Jump
**High School Softball**
Illini West: 2
Unity: 1
(8 Innings)
Daytona Dooley: GW RBI
Blair Boston: CG, 8 K's
Addison Miller: RBI single
Chargers: 10th straight win (snaps Lady Mustangs 8-game win streak)
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Central: 10
(5 Innings)
Brey Genenbacher: WP, 12 K's
West Hancock: 7
Macomb: 11
Pittsfield: 13
Pleasant Hill: 5
Kennedy Merryman: 4-5, 3 RBI's
South Fulton: 11
Rushville/Industry: 14
Brussels: 3
Griggsville-Perry: 2
(Game 1)
Brussels: 11
Griggsville-Perry: 2
(Game 2)
**College Softball**
Grand View: 12
Culver-Stockton: 5
(Game 1)
Grand View: 18
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 2)
Lady Wildcats: (17-21, 10-17)
Harris Stowe: 3
Hannibal-LaGrange: 14
(Game 1)
McKenzie Marshall: 3 RBI's
Harris Stowe: 0
Hannibal-LaGrange: 15
(Game 2)
Jennifer Harness: 2-2, 4 RBI's
Lady Trojans: (19-19, 11-9)
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Quincy High: 1
Alleman: 0
Callie Lambert: goal
Blue Devils: (6-5-3, 3-0)
Burlington ND: 4
Holy Trinity: 0
Avery Malinski: 14 saves
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Fort Madison: 2
Central Lee: 1
Audrae Vincent: 2 assists
**High School Golf, Boys**
(Highland Triangular)
1) Palmyra: 153
2) Highland: 196
3) Clark County: 200
-- Medalist -- Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 35
