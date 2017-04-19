Tuesday's Area Scores - April 18

Illini West's Blair Boston went the distance as the Chargers won their 10th straight game over Unity.

**High School Baseball**



Hannibal: 13

Mexico: 12

Gabe Worthington: GW RBI

Scot Roberts: 3 hits, HR, 4 RBI's



Highland: 2

Palmyra: 5

Jacob Kroeger: 2-4, HR



Knox County: 16

South Shelby: 5

Hayden Miller/Nik Edwards: 3-5, HR each



Macon: 8

Monroe City: 3



Macomb: 11

West Hancock: 12

(8 Innings)

Kolton Johnson: Walk-off HR

Will Fox: 7 RBI's



Unity: 8

Illini West: 7

Brennan Begeman: GW RBI triple in 7th

Brodie Dunker: 2-run HR in 7th to tie game



Monmouth-Roseville: 4

Central: 6

Devon Buss: go-ahead 2-run HR

Keaton Heinecke: 3-3, RBI



Pittsfield: 23

Pleasant Hill: 8

Jon Moore: 3 hits, 6 RBI's



Triopia: 1

Brown County: 2

Tanner Sussenbach: WP, 6.2 IP, 9 K's (RBI)



Rushville/Industry: 8

Bushnell/WP: 6

Andrew Malcomson: 2 RBI's



Brussels: 2

Griggsville-Perry: 20





**College Baseball**



SIU-Edwardsville: 4

Western Illinois: 21

Drue Galassi: 5-5, 2 HR's (both grand slams), 10 RBI's, 5 runs -- two grand slams and 10 RBI's are single-game program records

Leathernecks: (12-22)



Quincy: 5

Lewis: 16

(Game 1)

Dominic Miles: HR, 3 RBI's



Quincy: 7

Lewis: 8

(Game 2)

Jake Walters/Troy Wehde: HR's

Hawks: (23-14)



Evangel: 3

Culver-Stockton: 4

(Game 1)

Robin Felix: GW RBI single in 8th



Evangel: 15

Culver-Stockton: 8

(Game 2)

Wildcats: (22-21, 12-12)



JWCC: 8

HLGU JV: 0

Trevor Nierman: WP

Trail Blazers: (12-18)





**High School Track and Field**



-- Unity Invitational

GIRLS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)

1) Liberty: 139

2) Highland: 111

3) West Hancock: 77

4) Unity: 55.5

5) Central: 36



*Multiple Event Winners*

Kaela Wellman (Liberty): 1600M/High Jump

Kristen Wieneke (Pleasant Hill): Long Jump/Triple Jump



BOYS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)

1) Liberty: 143

2) Highland: 109

3) West Hancock: 84

4) Unity: 72

5) Payson: 46



*Multiple Event Winners*

Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus

Cory Miller (Unity): High Jump/Triple Jump





**High School Softball**



Illini West: 2

Unity: 1

(8 Innings)

Daytona Dooley: GW RBI

Blair Boston: CG, 8 K's

Addison Miller: RBI single

Chargers: 10th straight win (snaps Lady Mustangs 8-game win streak)



Monmouth-Roseville: 0

Central: 10

(5 Innings)

Brey Genenbacher: WP, 12 K's



West Hancock: 7

Macomb: 11



Pittsfield: 13

Pleasant Hill: 5

Kennedy Merryman: 4-5, 3 RBI's



South Fulton: 11

Rushville/Industry: 14



Brussels: 3

Griggsville-Perry: 2

(Game 1)



Brussels: 11

Griggsville-Perry: 2

(Game 2)





**College Softball**



Grand View: 12

Culver-Stockton: 5

(Game 1)



Grand View: 18

Culver-Stockton: 2

(Game 2)

Lady Wildcats: (17-21, 10-17)



Harris Stowe: 3

Hannibal-LaGrange: 14

(Game 1)

McKenzie Marshall: 3 RBI's



Harris Stowe: 0

Hannibal-LaGrange: 15

(Game 2)

Jennifer Harness: 2-2, 4 RBI's

Lady Trojans: (19-19, 11-9)





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Quincy High: 1

Alleman: 0

Callie Lambert: goal

Blue Devils: (6-5-3, 3-0)



Burlington ND: 4

Holy Trinity: 0

Avery Malinski: 14 saves





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Fort Madison: 2

Central Lee: 1

Audrae Vincent: 2 assists





**High School Golf, Boys**



(Highland Triangular)

1) Palmyra: 153

2) Highland: 196

3) Clark County: 200

-- Medalist -- Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 35