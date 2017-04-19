Financial experts recommend accessing emergency savings after tax filing

With the end of tax filing season, financial experts advise taking a look at your emergency savings.

According to recent research from the JP Morgan Chase Institute, the average family pays roughly $1,500 for an unexpected medical, auto repair, or tax bill, and less than half of Americans have enough set aside to cover a $500 emergency.

Professor of Accounting Mitch Ellison at Quincy University said 47 percent of people lack even an account for emergency savings.

If you don't have enough money to begin saving, Ellison recommends getting training to improve your income and taking a hard look at your spending. He said one thing that can get you in trouble is thinking it's okay spend any money you have left over after paying bills.

Experts recommend setting aside 3 to 6 months worth of living expenses in a high-yield savings account or certificate of deposit. Financial advisers said people whose income fluctuates, like freelancers, may need a bigger cushion as do people at more risk for an unexpected bill.