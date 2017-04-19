More arrests in connection with vehicle burglaries

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said four more people were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Brandon L. Hughes, 21, and Daphne N. Keithly, 21, were arrested, along with two juveniles who 15 and 17 years of age.

Police reported the burglaries happened in the Bushnell, Illinois, area. During the investigation, VanBrooker said several things were recovered including a vehicle jumper pack, wireless Bluetooth speaker, radar detector, cordless drill, tablet and numerous knives.

VanBrooker said Hughes was charged with two counts of burglary from auto and possession of stolen property. He said Keithley was charged with Burglary from Auto and Possession of Stolen Property.

Authorities said the two juveniles were referred to juvenile probation.

A Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested earlier this week in connection with the burglaries.

VanBrooker said multiple vehicles were also broken into on the Western Illinois University campus. He said if anyone had items stolen from their vehicle in the early morning hours of April 16 or April 17 while parked in Q-lot east, L-lot or the Wesley lot, just west of Horrabin Hall, should contact the sheriff’s office or the Office of Public Safety at WIU and request to speak with a detective.

VanBrooker said the investigation would continue and more charges were pending.