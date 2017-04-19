The Phenomenon: Rick Ankiel talks wild MLB ride on WGEM SC

Rick Ankiel has lived seemingly two lives in nearly 40 years. The former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher-turned-outfielder discussed his new book, The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yips, and the Pitch that Changed My Life this morning on WGEM SportsCenter after throwing out the first pitch last night at Busch Stadium.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.