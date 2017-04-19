Deciding between urgent care, E.R.

(SNN) - If you don't have a primary care physician or the best insurance, you may come across this dilemma: when should you go to urgent care verses the emergency room?

Is one better than the other? Not necessarily, but Dr. Diana Krblich with a Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Urgent Care facility said urgent care is usually quicker.

"I think you have less of a wait time, most patients are seen within 30 minutes by a provider," she said.

For minor conditions, that's the way to go.

So when should you make the trip to the ER?

"If you are having any stroke like symptoms, any numbness, tingling, weakness, slurred speech," Krblich advised.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2oq6bNY