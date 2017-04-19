Drugged Driving: Thursday on WGEM News at Ten - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Drugged Driving: Thursday on WGEM News at Ten

Posted:

Government statistics show drugged driving has become a disturbing trend in the U.S. 

Statistics show traffic deaths where at least one driver tested positive for drugs doubled over a decade.

While research tries to catch up to the issue, the most recent studies are eye opening. A study led by the Office of the National Drug Control Policy found that teenagers are now more likely to drive after smoking pot than drinking alcohol.

Tri-State police said because of constantly changing laws, enforcement has become more difficult.

WGEM Anchor Dylan Austin spoke to a former addict and current drug counselor about the issue. He also spoke to local police to see what's being done to combat the problem.

Watch the In-Depth report "Drugged Driving", Thursday on WGEM News at Ten.

