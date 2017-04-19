Daycare Dilemma: Thursday on WGEM News at Ten - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State parents are straining to afford child care.

With state assistance for daycare slashed, it's getting worse for some. A program coordinator for a local child care assistance program said trying to make ends meet with increasing costs can be a double-edged sword for parents.

"They work more hours they need more daycare, their co-pay goes up," Holly Prisner with West Central Child Care Connection said. "So it's hard for a parent to get ahead these days."

WGEM News Anchor Natalie Will spoke with a local parent who talks about the struggle.

"I take it day by day and week by week," parent Courtney Miller said.

Hear about the problem locally and what kind of resources are available to help.

Watch the WGEM News In-Depth Report "Daycare Dilemma", Thursday on WGEM News at Ten.

