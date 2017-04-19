Justices signal support for church in closely watched case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Justices signal support for church in closely watched case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is signaling that it'll rule for a Missouri church that wants state money to put a soft surface on its preschool playground.

The case is being argued before the justices Wednesday - and it's being closely watched by proponents of school vouchers.

Liberal and conservative justices alike seem troubled by Missouri's decision to exclude the church from a grant program that pays for playground surfaces made of recycled tires.

The court doesn't appear ready to scuttle the case - even after Missouri's governor announced last week that he was changing the policy that said churches couldn't participate in the program.

