Two arrested on theft charges

Two people were arrested Tuesday for deceiving a 70 year old to give them over $500, according to the Quincy Police Department.

A news release from Detective Adam Gibson stated Donald Mayes, 51, and Melissa Martin, 49, both listed as homeless, were each arrested for theft by deception over $500. He stated an investigation in conjunction with the West Central Illinois Case Coordination Unit led to the arrests.

Gibson stated Mayes was taken to the Adams County Jail on the theft charge and an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of meth. He said Martin was cited and released on a notice to appear.

Mayes and Martin were scheduled for court appearances on May 3.