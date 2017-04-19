Public pool on the verge of being closed for good

Will Macomb have a public pool this summer? That's the question city officials are trying to answer after Glenwood Pool closed several times last year for maintenance issues.

Last year, Macomb's Glenwood Pool was only open for one month, causing a headache for parents like Courtney Johnson.

"We ended up going to the pool in LaHarpe, which is a great pool. It's a little farther drive so it's not as convenient to go on a regular basis," Johnson said. "I think if we could be in town, then we would be there."

But, the Macomb pool may never re-open.

Park District President John Hemingway said they had an engineering firm come and look at the pool, and they didn't like what they saw under the concrete around the pool.

"They did identify some severely deteriorated joists that supported the deck," Hemingway said.

The original estimate was $100,000 to fix the pool, which is over $75,000 threshold that would spark a conversation of closing the pool.

But, Macomb Mayor Mike Inman said they've found a cheaper solution.

"That firm cost is projected to be somewhere around $30,000," Inman said. "We'll get some firmer numbers from that engineering firm next week at our meeting."

Inman said it's important to have a public pool for Macomb.

"A pool or an aquatics facility open to the public is not only a quality of life issue, but it really is much more than that. It's pretty much essential to the community," Inman added.

But, over the last 10 years, Hemingway said the pool has cost the city over $400,000. He said sinking more money in the pool could really hurt what the park district does around the city.

"This is now having a very serious effect on our ability to support other programs, develop other facilities and in fact have some personnel effects." Hemingway said.

Mayor Inman said it's a 50-50 chance that the pool will be open for the summer. He hoped to have a final answer in the next couple of weeks.

