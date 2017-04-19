Production underway at Iowa Fertilizer Plant

Parts of the plant used for production.

Governor Terry Branstad talking to crowd at the event.

Workers at the plant producing four types of fertilizer product.

After years of delays, production at the Iowa Fertilizer Plant finally started Wednesday.

Governor Terry Branstad said the new plant in Wever, Iowa will be vital for the agriculture industry across the the state.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon, officials say more than 3,500 workers helped build the plant which has lowered unemployment numbers from 8 to 5.3 percent in Lee County.

200 full-time staff are making four different types of fertilizer products for farmers.

Local officials said the plant has done a lot for the surrounding communities.

"It's had a huge impact, Tim Gobble with Fort Madison Partners said. "We had hotel motel tax and more money has gone to tourism aspects and economic development aspects."

Local economic developers hope this brings more development to northern Lee County.

"This has been a win for economic growth and hopefully it will be a catalyst for additional investments within the Lee County area," Joe Steil, Executive Director of Lee County Economic Development.

The plant will produce 1.5 to 2 million metric tons of nitrogen fertilizer products per year.

The Iowa Fertilizer Plant invested more than $3 billion to build the new facility.

"There's been an infusion of remuneration into the Tri-States area and there have been a lot of people who have benefited from this plant being here, not only the agriculture business but our industrial, commercial, and real estate businesses," County Supervisor Gary Folluo said.

County officials said there are talks about expanding and developing around the current location.