Warm weather brings ticks

As the weather heats up and more people are outside, it's important to remember it's tick season.

The Adams County Health Department is warning people to make sure they are watching out for ticks. Ticks are usually found in long grassy areas, such as woods and brush. Officials said it's important to protect yourself by using bug repellents, and wearing long sleeves and pants.

"Ticks can carry multiple kinds of communicable diseases,” said Jon Campos with the Adams County Health Department. “It's important to assess our bodies to see if a tick has attached itself. If we have been bitten by a tick, or if we have been in tick areas, it's important to continue to check our skin. One of the main things we are looking for is a rash, particularly the bulls-eye looking rash. That could be a good sign that there is some type of infection going on."

Campos also said when you find a tick the most important thing is to remove it correctly by using tweezers, tweezing it as close to the skin as possible, and not letting the head pop off and remain in your skin.