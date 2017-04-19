Grant to provide new technology for students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Grant to provide new technology for students

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

More technology is coming to local classrooms thanks to a local organization.

The Payson School District received a $15,000 grant from the Quincy Service League Wednesday. The district is using the money to finish a two-year technology initiative to give 7th through 12th graders Chromebook computers, they should arrive this summer.

