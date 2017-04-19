New QU and JWCC transfer agreement

Quincy University and John Wood Community College have partnered together to make it easier for students to transfer.

The new 2 + 2 transfer agreement was announced during a press conference Wednesday.

It means students can take two years of classes towards an Agribusiness or Supply Chain Management degree at John Wood, and then all of those credits would transfer over to QU, where students can finish their degree. A transfer agreement is already in place between the two schools for education majors, but the new expansion is more comprehensive for students.

Officials said this will help save students money on tuition, and will help put more workers in the local workforce.

"Farmers and owners want to turn their farm operations over to their children and to do that today, it requires an education in agribusiness,” said Phil Conover, Chief Operations Officer at Quincy University. “By having it be here locally at Quincy University, they are not going to have to go far away. They can still operate on their farm and go to Quincy University to complete their degree."

School officials said the new 2 + 2 program starts in the fall.