Quincy High's Gadeke takes improved game, work ethic to John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The announcement he made via social media last week was a year in the making for Quincy High School basketball player Garrett Gadeke.



The chance to play college basketball was only a dream at this point a year ago.



Gadeke's work ethic, drive to improve, and standout senior season, has made continuing his career past high school a reality.



He officially became the newest member of the John Wood men's basketball program on Wednesday afternoon.



"It's good to see all your hard work pay off when you get the opportunity to play at the college level," Gadeke said.



"There's so many high school students out there and I'm lucky to be one of them that gets to play their sport in college, which is an honor in itself. I'm just extremely excited to continue to play in Quincy in front of some very passionate basketball fans and basketball community."



Gadeke averaged 10 points and six rebounds a game last season.



His ability to hold his own down low and soft touch from the perimeter is a perfect combination for Blazer boss Brad Hoyt.



"His personality is where it starts," Hoyt said.



"From a basketball stand point he's tough, he likes contact, and he's versatile. I think if you combine those things, and put them in a pot, those are the guys that are we kind of looking for."



Gadeke will join local products, QND's Carter Cramsey and Jacob Mayfield, and Unity's Cory Miller, at John Wood next season.