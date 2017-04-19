Proposed sports complex meeting

Residents opposed to a planned sports complex near Hannibal will get the chance to have their voices heard.

The owner of about 40 acres of land near the county line of Marion and Ralls wants to create a sports complex with softball, baseball, and soccer. The only way the property owner will be able to do this is if the commission approves their request to rezone the land from agriculture to commercial.

"A lot of the issues at the current time was just where was the ballparks and fields going to be placed on the property,” said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner. “You're looking at 40 acres. We are in a rural area. A lot of neighbors were wondering what's going on, what kind of traffic, what would be involved? A lot of that is up in the air because you just don't know until it's built."

There will be a public meeting on May 1st at 10 a.m. at the Palmyra Courthouse to let the public express their concerns.