Locals intensify fight against heroin epidemic

Clay Baldwin shows a photo of him and his son, Greg, prior to his son's death.

The fight against heroin continues in Hannibal and police hope to make more strides with its Heroin, Enforcement, Education and Treatment, or HEET, initiative.

Chief Lyndell Davis says heroin is quickly becoming the most prevalent drug officers see on the streets. The department launched the HEET initiative back in January 2016 to look at more ways to tackle the issues.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Davis told councilmen the department collected 315 pounds of medications in one year of its drug take back program.

Now, as part of the HEET initiative, police launched a video featuring the story of three Hannibal families who lost loved ones to heroin. Officers hope it educates the public about the rising epidemic in the area. Clay Baldwin lost his son to the drug in December 2015. He says his son's addiction started after he abused painkillers.

"Heroin is death," Baldwin said. "It just is. You don't know when the next dose is going to kill you."

Here are some area agencies that treat drug addiction for those seeking help.

Preferred Family Healthcare in Quincy 217-224-6300

Cornerstone in Quincy 217-222-8254

Turning Point Recovery Center in Hannibal 573-248-1196

Alcohol & Drug Dependency Services of Southeast Iowa in Keokuk 319-524-4397

You can view the HEET's new video by going here.