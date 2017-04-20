Wednesday's Area Scores - April 19 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - April 19

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy High downed Palmyra to snap the Panthers six-game winning streak. Quincy High downed Palmyra to snap the Panthers six-game winning streak.

**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 4
Quincy High: 10
Blue Devils: snap Panthers 6-game win streak

Illini West: 11
Payson: 4
Jackson Porter: 4 hits, 4 RBI's

Southeastern: 4
West Hancock: 11
Will Fox: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's (4 HR, 12 RBI's last 2 games)

Pittsfield: 22
Griggsville-Perry: 2
(5 Innings)
Thomas Hull: 4 hits, 3 RBI's

Liberty: 10
Rushville/Industry: 11
Andrew Malcomson: 4 RBI's

Beardstown: 10
West Central: 3
Drake Wrobleski: 5-5, 4 RBI's

-- Lewis & Clark Tournament
Scotland County: 17
Fayette: 0
Grant Campbell: CG 1-hitter, 9 K's
Aaron Buford: 3-3 (13-for-13 in last 13 plate appearances)


**High School Softball**

Western: 0
QND: 10
Kristin Martin: WP (2-4, 2 RBI's)
Carly Wilson: 3-run HR

Illini West: 13
West Hancock: 1
(6 Innings)
Ali Bliss: 3-5
Daytona Dooley: 4 RBI's

Central: 12
Rushville/Industry: 0
(5 Innings)
Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's

Beardstown: 8
Pittsfield: 3
Alyssa Dour: HR


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 164
2) Highland: 187
-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 36
Top Cougar Individual - Jesse Stewart: 38


**College Softball**

Quincy: 5
Lincoln: 0
(Game 1)
Emily Griskell: CG 3-hitter

Quincy: 12
Lincoln: 5
(Game 2)
Kaylee Jones/Lindsey Greene: 3 RBI's each
Lady Hawks: (15-23)

John Wood: 0
Illinois Central: 12
(Game 1)

John Wood: 7
Illinois Central: 12
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-run HR

