Wednesday's Area Scores - April 19

Quincy High downed Palmyra to snap the Panthers six-game winning streak.

**High School Baseball**



Palmyra: 4

Quincy High: 10

Blue Devils: snap Panthers 6-game win streak



Illini West: 11

Payson: 4

Jackson Porter: 4 hits, 4 RBI's



Southeastern: 4

West Hancock: 11

Will Fox: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's (4 HR, 12 RBI's last 2 games)



Pittsfield: 22

Griggsville-Perry: 2

(5 Innings)

Thomas Hull: 4 hits, 3 RBI's



Liberty: 10

Rushville/Industry: 11

Andrew Malcomson: 4 RBI's



Beardstown: 10

West Central: 3

Drake Wrobleski: 5-5, 4 RBI's



-- Lewis & Clark Tournament

Scotland County: 17

Fayette: 0

Grant Campbell: CG 1-hitter, 9 K's

Aaron Buford: 3-3 (13-for-13 in last 13 plate appearances)





**High School Softball**



Western: 0

QND: 10

Kristin Martin: WP (2-4, 2 RBI's)

Carly Wilson: 3-run HR



Illini West: 13

West Hancock: 1

(6 Innings)

Ali Bliss: 3-5

Daytona Dooley: 4 RBI's



Central: 12

Rushville/Industry: 0

(5 Innings)

Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's



Beardstown: 8

Pittsfield: 3

Alyssa Dour: HR





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Hannibal: 164

2) Highland: 187

-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 36

Top Cougar Individual - Jesse Stewart: 38





**College Softball**



Quincy: 5

Lincoln: 0

(Game 1)

Emily Griskell: CG 3-hitter



Quincy: 12

Lincoln: 5

(Game 2)

Kaylee Jones/Lindsey Greene: 3 RBI's each

Lady Hawks: (15-23)



John Wood: 0

Illinois Central: 12

(Game 1)



John Wood: 7

Illinois Central: 12

(Game 2)

Allison Phillips: 3-run HR