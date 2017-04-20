Wednesday's Area Scores - April 19

**High School Baseball**
Palmyra: 4
Quincy High: 10
Blue Devils: snap Panthers 6-game win streak
Illini West: 11
Payson: 4
Jackson Porter: 4 hits, 4 RBI's
Southeastern: 4
West Hancock: 11
Will Fox: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's (4 HR, 12 RBI's last 2 games)
Pittsfield: 22
Griggsville-Perry: 2
(5 Innings)
Thomas Hull: 4 hits, 3 RBI's
Liberty: 10
Rushville/Industry: 11
Andrew Malcomson: 4 RBI's
Beardstown: 10
West Central: 3
Drake Wrobleski: 5-5, 4 RBI's
-- Lewis & Clark Tournament
Scotland County: 17
Fayette: 0
Grant Campbell: CG 1-hitter, 9 K's
Aaron Buford: 3-3 (13-for-13 in last 13 plate appearances)
**High School Softball**
Western: 0
QND: 10
Kristin Martin: WP (2-4, 2 RBI's)
Carly Wilson: 3-run HR
Illini West: 13
West Hancock: 1
(6 Innings)
Ali Bliss: 3-5
Daytona Dooley: 4 RBI's
Central: 12
Rushville/Industry: 0
(5 Innings)
Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's
Beardstown: 8
Pittsfield: 3
Alyssa Dour: HR
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Hannibal: 164
2) Highland: 187
-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 36
Top Cougar Individual - Jesse Stewart: 38
**College Softball**
Quincy: 5
Lincoln: 0
(Game 1)
Emily Griskell: CG 3-hitter
Quincy: 12
Lincoln: 5
(Game 2)
Kaylee Jones/Lindsey Greene: 3 RBI's each
Lady Hawks: (15-23)
John Wood: 0
Illinois Central: 12
(Game 1)
John Wood: 7
Illinois Central: 12
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-run HR
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.