Fort Madison's Trimble sisters forge ahead together

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -- Fort Madison held its annual college signing day on Wednesday afternoon.



Seven Bloodhound senior student athletes made their college pledges, including twin sisters Mercedes and Mariah Trimble.



Their basketball careers are taking both to Prairie State Community College in Chicago.



Both are eager for the shot at playing together for the next two years.



"I really liked Prairie (State). I was looking at it for a while now," Mercedes said.



"We met the coach and I really liked their basketball program, and the girls were just really welcoming to us."



According to Mariah, "I'm just excited to end school and to get to play at the next level with Mercedes. It's just a good opportunity."



The Trimble's say they are ready and willing to accept the challenge at the next level.



NOTE -- WGEM's of Fort Madison signing day continues with three more athletes' decisions Thursday on WGEM News at 6.