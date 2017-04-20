Hannibal schools continue to monitor bills impacting state funding

Bills in both the Missouri House and Senate could have a financial impact on Hannibal schools.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said at the board meeting on Wednesday that these are trying times for public education.

A senate bill would provide tax dollars to students with disabilities so they could attend different schools, but that means public schools would lose funding.

Meanwhile, a house bill that would expand charter schools in Missouri would also result in taxpayer dollars being taken away from public schools.

"Public schools could stand to lose a significant amount of money, and it makes it difficult to make decisions for this upcoming year, when those things are kind of out there," Johnson said. "So right now that's really a concern."

Johnson also said that the district has continued to have conversations with local healthcare agencies about opening a health clinic for students, and staff members.

She said the district plans on meeting with hospital officials next week, and they anticipate even more conversations over the course of the next month.

Hannibal Public Schools also recently completed their school bus evaluations, and they've seen an even bigger need for transportation.

District officials said on Wednesday that they've seen a 53 percent increase in the number of students from the early childhood center that ride the bus. That has created a need fore more buses and staff members.

Business Manager Rich Stilley said that since transportation is already underfunded, they may have to use different funds.

"We're going to get our kids to school. If we have to take that out of other operation funds, we will," Stilley said. "You know they can't learn if they're not at school, so we will continue to find ways to get them to school and pay for it."

The district also reported that they've gone twenty years with ninety percent of their buses passing inspection.