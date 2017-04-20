QFD advises public to practice water safety

The Quincy Fire Department advises everyone to wear a life vest when boating.

21 kids died in drownings in Illinois last year, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The drownings happened in pools, bathtubs, lakes, rivers and a drainage ditch.

Ryan Kamphaus of the Quincy Fire Department said on Wednesday that everyone should always wear a life vest when boating.

Distractions can lead to deadly accidents, and Kamphaus said that it's vital that boaters are aware of their surroundings.

"It kind of varies each year, but we do definitely get a few cases each year, sometimes where distractions lead to injuries or fatalities for drowning," Kamphaus said.

If you are planning to boat by yourself, firefighters recommend that you let other people know where you'll be and when you plan to return.