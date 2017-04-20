Doctors give advice for seasonal allergy sufferers

Springtime may bring beautiful flowers, green grass and budding trees, but for allergy sufferers it can mean weeks of feeling lousy from the pollen.

The symptoms: runny nose, sneezing and itchy eyes may seem like a cold, but it might actually be allergies.

Dr. Gary Carpenter with Quincy Medical Group offered some advice for those suffering from allergies on how to reduce their exposure to the pollen triggering their symptoms.

"Take a shower before you go to bed, and that way you wont contaminate your pillow and sheets with tree pollen," he said. "Another very important thing is just keep your windows shut. Pollen is outside, as long as you keep your windows and doors shut it can't come inside."

A new poll from the University of Michigan found one in seven parents gave their young child allergy medicine labeled for adults and sometimes gave them an adult dose.

Dr. Daniel Child of Blessing Health Center offered advice for parents giving allergy medication to their kids.

"They have a specific children's recommended dosage and form and packaged box, so I would first of all look for the children's dosage form and buy that one," he said.



Child also said look for age appropriate guidelines on the medication label.



"Most of them will say not recommended for children younger than two and then will give a recommended dosage for children two to six," he said.