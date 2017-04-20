Veterans taking next Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Veterans taking next Honor Flight

Posted:

(WGEM) - The following veterans will be taking the next Great River Honor Flight on May 13.

  • Ron L. Abel - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Norman B. Arbar - Hannibal, MO (Vietnam)
  • William R. Brothers - Fowler, IL (Vietnam)
  • Steven W. Brown - Payson, IL (Vietnam)
  • David A. Crabbe, Sr. - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Marvin C. Davidson - Mendon, IL (Vietnam)
  • Victor A. Davis - Mexico, MO (Korea)
  • Gary L. Dicks - Hannibal, MO (Vietnam)
  • Donald W. Gallagher - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Jerome L. Gille - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Cecil E. Haskins - Loraine, IL (Vietnam)
  • Ronald R. Kimbrell - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Harold L. McBride - Vandalia, MO (Korea)
  • Ted R. Miller - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Roger E. Moore - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Donald E. Morton, Sr. - Louisiana, MO (Vietnam)
  • Wendell H. Neastea - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Stevon L. Neese - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Thomas Owings - Memphis, MO (Vietnam)
  • Ronald A. Paul - Hamilton, IL (Korea)
  • Donald L. Pickett - Quincy, IL  (Vietnam)
  • Ronald L. Pickett            
  • Glendal W. Porter - Monroe City, MO (Vietnam)
  • George W. Richardson - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Richard J. Rose - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Coil E. Stice - Quincy, IL (Vietnam)
  • Russell E. Toolate - New London, MO (Vietnam)
  • John T. True, Sr. - Hannibal, MO (Vietnam)
  • James M. Vollrath - Payson, IL (Vietnam)
  • William Welsh - Ewing, MO (Vietnam)
  • Wilson (Vietnam)
  • James A. Wood - Louisiana, MO (Vietnam)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.